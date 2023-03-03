Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

