Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,553. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

