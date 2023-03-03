Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,090,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

