Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 55,331 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 518.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

