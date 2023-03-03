Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.