Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.72% of Strattec Security worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.17. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

