Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $551,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile



Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

