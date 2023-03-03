Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

