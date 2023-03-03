Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 452,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

