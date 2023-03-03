Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.4% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 139,044 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

