Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $114.02 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.