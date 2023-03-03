Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 589,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $14,710,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

