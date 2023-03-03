Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

