Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

HPE opened at $15.50 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

