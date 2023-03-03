Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
