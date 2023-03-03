Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Bio-Techne worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.60 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

