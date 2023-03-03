Royal Bank of Canada Sells 80,762 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Iron Mountain worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

