Royal Bank of Canada Has $40.11 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.