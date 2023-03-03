Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $42,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

CHD opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

