Royal Bank of Canada Has $44.08 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of CF Industries worth $44,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CF opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

