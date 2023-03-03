iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.62% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $44,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWU opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.