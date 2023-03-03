Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,037 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Cboe Global Markets worth $44,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $126.18 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

