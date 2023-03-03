Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Kellogg worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.6 %

K opened at $65.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

