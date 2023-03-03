Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE BXP opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

