Eaton Vance Management Buys 173 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

KNSL opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.59 and a 200 day moving average of $282.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

