Royal Bank of Canada Sells 390,741 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $44,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ING opened at $13.94 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.