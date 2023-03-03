Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edison International were worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.5 %

EIX stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

