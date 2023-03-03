Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,458 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,895,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.