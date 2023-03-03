Royal Bank of Canada Buys 725,108 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.55 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

