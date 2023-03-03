Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $38,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $64,273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $305.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

