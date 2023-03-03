Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

