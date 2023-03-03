FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $414.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

