Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.