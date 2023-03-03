iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.49% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $44,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

