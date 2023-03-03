Eaton Vance Management Purchases 9,571 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

