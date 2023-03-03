Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $45,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.