Royal Bank of Canada Has $45.35 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $45,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

