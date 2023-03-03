Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,794 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $39,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPLA opened at $255.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.