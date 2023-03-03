Eaton Vance Management Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $381,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $188.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

