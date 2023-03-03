Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $40,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $493.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

