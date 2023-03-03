Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.77% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $40,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter.

CFO stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

