Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Flowserve worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 194,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 289,920 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

