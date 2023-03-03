Eaton Vance Management Purchases 35,019 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC by 14.1% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.58 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.