Eaton Vance Management Purchases 35,019 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC by 14.1% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IAC Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.58 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
