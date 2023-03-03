Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.8% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $196.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

