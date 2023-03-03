PDT Partners LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

