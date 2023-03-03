Eaton Vance Management Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 23.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

