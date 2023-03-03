Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,508 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 172.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 215.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 397.5% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 151,643 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 343.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,043 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $17.84 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.