Eaton Vance Management Acquires 366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 178.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 143.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

