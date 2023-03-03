Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

