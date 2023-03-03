Eaton Vance Management Buys 479 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.